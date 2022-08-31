White, female, and high rates of mental illness: new diversity research offers a snapshot of the publishing industry
By Beth Driscoll, Associate Professor in Publishing and Communications, The University of Melbourne
Susannah Bowen, Industry Associate, Publishing and Communications, The University of Melbourne
Books are fundamental to our society: they shape our culture, education and ideas. To do this well, books should reflect the amazing and varied world we occupy.
Those who create books – publishers and publishing industry workers – are the gatekeepers. If those industry professionals are diverse and work within an industry that is inclusive, then there is a better chance that books will represent a wider range of experiences.
But how diverse is Australian publishing?
The 2022 Australian…
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022