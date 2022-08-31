Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Civilians in Western Oromia Left Unprotected

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Distribution of approximate 480 damaged structures destroyed by fire in five villages in Tole kebele, Gutin, Silsaw, Chekorsa and Begene as of July 25, 2022. These numbers might be an underestimate, as it was only conducted within the area covered by the satellite imagery, and additional structures might be also affected. Satellite image: 25 July 2022. © 2022 Planet Labs PBC. Analysis and graphics © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Nairobi, August 31, 2022) – An armed group killed several hundred Amhara civilians in western Oromia in June 2022 while Ethiopian security forces…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


