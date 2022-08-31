Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A climate scientist on the planet's simultaneous disasters, from Pakistan’s horror floods to Europe’s record drought

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The flooding in Pakistan is the latest in a sequence of exceptional disasters in the Northern Hemisphere. How much is climate change to blame?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Protests, 'biznez' and a failed coup: journalist Monica Attard on covering the empire Gorbachev allowed to collapse
~ ‘Good morning, Jamaica!’ The voice of a beloved broadcaster falls silent
~ Sri Lanka: End Use of Terrorism Law Against Protesters
~ I'm considering an interest-only home loan. What do I need to know?
~ A new discovery shows major flowering plants are 150 million years older than previously thought
~ A Beginner’s Guide to Grief: joy and sadness belong together in this new Australian ‘traumedy’
~ 'A consequential but ultimately tragic figure': last leader of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
~ What is brown noise? Can this latest TikTok trend really help you sleep?
~ Electric on-demand public transport is making a difference in Auckland – now it needs to roll out further
~ Can't get your teen off the couch? High-intensity interval training might help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter