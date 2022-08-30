Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Feeling that fiscal drag? Why you could be worse off even if your pay has gone up

By Jonathan Barrett, Associate Professor in Commercial Law and Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
For decades fiscal drag has largely been ignored. But rising inflation has put New Zealand’s tax brackets, and what the government is going to do about them, under the spotlight.The Conversation


