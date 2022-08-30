How crime fiction went global, embracing themes from decolonisation to climate change
By Stewart King, Senior Lecturer, School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures and Linguistics, Monash University
Dr Alistair Rolls, Associate Professor of French Studies, Associate Professor of French Studies, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Newcastle
Jesper Gulddal, Associate Professor, University of Newcastle
Many think of crime fiction as a predominantly English and American phenomenon, but the genre is thriving internationally, breaking rules and exploring pressing issues.
