Human Rights Observatory

Wooden housing boom needed to boost climate goals, says new study – but is it possible?

By Ljubomir Jankovic, Professor of Advanced Building Design, University of Hertfordshire
Housing 90% of people moving to cities in mid-rise buildings made from engineered wood could save the construction industry 106 billion tonnes of CO₂ by 2100, according to a new study. This, the researchers argued, would rein in the industry’s total emissions, which threaten to consume between 35% and 60% of the remaining carbon budget for halting global heating at 2°C with the continued use of cement and steel.

I did not contribute to this study, but I work in the same field as its authors. My research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


