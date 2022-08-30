Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rivers worldwide are running dry – here's why and what we can do about it

By Catherine E. Russell, Fulbright-Lloyd's Visiting Scholar, University of New Orleans & Honorary Researcher, University of Leicester
Rivers around the world have been drying up recently. The Loire in France broke records in mid-August for its low water levels, while photos circulating online show the mighty Danube, Rhine, Yangtze and Colorado rivers all but reduced to trickles.

It is not just rivers that are running low but the reservoirs they replenish, leading…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


