Human Rights Observatory

Energy price freezes and business support are sticking plasters – here's how to protect UK families and companies from future crises

By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
The UK is bracing itself for a dark winter following the recent announcement of an 80% increase in the government’s energy price cap from October 1 2022. This will raise the annual bill for an average UK household to £3,549. The cap is expected to go up again by up to 50% in January 2023, and some forecasters even fear bills could almost top £8,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


