Low vaccine booster rates are now a key factor in COVID-19 deaths – and racial disparities in booster rates persist
By Andrew Stokes, Assistant Professor of Global Health, Boston University
Dielle Lundberg, Research Fellow in Global Health, Boston University
Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota
Rafeya Raquib, Research Fellow in Global Health, Boston University
Early on, public health messaging focused on the need for vaccines to combat COVID-19. But far less attention has been given to the role of boosters in preventing deaths and reducing inequities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 30, 2022