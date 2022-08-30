Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What to know about the costs of traveling for abortion care in the US – here's what I learned from talking to hundreds of women who've sought abortions

By Katrina Kimport, Professor of Sociology, University of California, San Francisco
Share this article
Abortion travel isn’t new. People have been crossing national and state borders to get abortion care since the 1960s, when air travel became more common and affordable.

The number of people who need to travel and the distances they must travel for care will increase following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rising violence against women and girls sparks outrage in Kyrgyz society
~ Uber files: how World Bank-sponsored research on gender painted the company in a positive light
~ Le Sénégal a réussi un nouveau scrutin pacifique: les résultats augurent, cette fois, d'un grand bouleversement politique
~ How Mary Kay contributed to feminism – even though she loathed feminists
~ Amazon, Starbucks worker wins recall earlier period of union success – when Central American migrants also expanded US labor movement
~ Low vaccine booster rates are now a key factor in COVID-19 deaths – and racial disparities in booster rates persist
~ FTC lawsuit spotlights a major privacy risk: From call records to sensors, your phone reveals more about you than you think
~ A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
~ Serena Williams: why more athletes are retiring later
~ Princess Diana: why her death 25 years ago has sparked so many conspiracy theories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter