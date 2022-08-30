Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘One of the most progressive and environmentally conscious legal texts on the planet’: Chile’s proposed constitution and its lessons for Australia

By Ana Estefanía Carballo, Honorary Research Fellow in Mining and Society, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Erin Fitz-Henry, Deputy Coordinator - Anthropology, Development Studies & Social Theory, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Like Australia, Chile is facing mounting environmental pressures, such as an escalating water crisis. If the constitution is approved in September it’ll deliver profound changes to the country.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Summit cheat sheet: what is productivity, and how well does it measure what we do?
~ Monkeypox – the next global vaccine equity failure?
~ Should states cut COVID isolation from 7 to 5 days? Here's what they'll need to consider
~ Egypt: New Videos of North Sinai Executions
~ Across Africa, Many Young Mothers Face Education Barriers
~ Jacques-Louis David's The Lictors Bringing to Brutus the Bodies of his Dead Sons is a gruesome and compelling painting
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic' dairy milk made without cows may be coming to a supermarket near you
~ When remains are found in a suitcase, forensics can learn a lot from the insects trapped within
~ First Nations workers are everywhere. The jobs summit must tackle Indigenous-led employment policy too
~ Bangladesh: Allow UN to Assist ‘Disappearance’ Inquiries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter