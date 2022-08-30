Tolerance.ca
Egypt: New Videos of North Sinai Executions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Egyptian intelligence security detail member stands guard near a banner showing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. © 2021 Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Content Warning: This press release contains disturbing descriptions and evidence of violence. (Beirut) – The Egyptian armed forces and army-aligned militias battling an Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt’s North Sinai appear to have committed new extrajudicial executions of suspected militants during recent fighting, Human Rights Watch said today. Videos and photographs circulated primarily on social media groups…


© Human Rights Watch -


