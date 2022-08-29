Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

First Nations workers are everywhere. The jobs summit must tackle Indigenous-led employment policy too

By Nareen Young, Industry Professor, Jumbunna Institute of Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
One crucial element of the regional jobs discussion is the need for a redefinition of ‘work’, to include community responsibilities, care and caring for land and Country.The Conversation


