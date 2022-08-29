Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microcredentials and mentoring: How universities can boost student employability

By Ann-Louise Davidson, Concordia University Research Chair, Maker culture; Associate Professor, Educational Technology, Concordia University
Share this article
The looming recession climate is causing concerns over skyrocketing student debt. On top of a deeply unaffordable housing market, these factors call for universities to be more relevant in terms of preparing students for employability.

This is a break with the traditional mission of the universities. Economist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Starting post-secondary school with a complex health condition: 5 tips for students, plus 5 ways institutions can help
~ Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona
~ Democracies are fragile. Australians must act urgently to safeguard ours
~ 'If we stop communicating, Putin wins. Propaganda wins': how a Norwegian organisation is supporting Russian protest art
~ Why unions and small business want industry bargaining from the jobs summit – and big business doesn't
~ A fast fix for the jobs summit: let retirees work without docking their pension
~ We need to change how antibiotics target bugs if we want them to keep working
~ Too many people drop out of teaching degrees – here are 4 ways to keep them studying
~ 7-star housing is a step towards zero carbon – but there's much more to do, starting with existing homes
~ The US has ruled all taxpayer-funded research must be free to read. What's the benefit of open access?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter