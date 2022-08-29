7-star housing is a step towards zero carbon – but there's much more to do, starting with existing homes
By Gill Armstrong, Senior Project Manager – Buildings, Climateworks Centre
Alan Pears, Senior Industry Fellow, RMIT University
Margot Delafoulhouze, Cities System Lead, Climateworks Centre
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
The first upgrade to minimum energy-efficiency standards in a decade will cut emissions and energy costs for the 5.5 million houses to be built by 2050. Retrofitting homes is an equally urgent task.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 29, 2022