Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7-star housing is a step towards zero carbon – but there's much more to do, starting with existing homes

By Gill Armstrong, Senior Project Manager – Buildings, Climateworks Centre
Alan Pears, Senior Industry Fellow, RMIT University
Margot Delafoulhouze, Cities System Lead, Climateworks Centre
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Share this article
The first upgrade to minimum energy-efficiency standards in a decade will cut emissions and energy costs for the 5.5 million houses to be built by 2050. Retrofitting homes is an equally urgent task.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Starting post-secondary school with a complex health condition: 5 tips for students, plus 5 ways institutions can help
~ Microcredentials and mentoring: How universities can boost student employability
~ Ghoulishness, depravity and stupidity: welcome to the world of Ottessa Moshfegh's Lapvona
~ Democracies are fragile. Australians must act urgently to safeguard ours
~ 'If we stop communicating, Putin wins. Propaganda wins': how a Norwegian organisation is supporting Russian protest art
~ Why unions and small business want industry bargaining from the jobs summit – and big business doesn't
~ A fast fix for the jobs summit: let retirees work without docking their pension
~ We need to change how antibiotics target bugs if we want them to keep working
~ Too many people drop out of teaching degrees – here are 4 ways to keep them studying
~ The US has ruled all taxpayer-funded research must be free to read. What's the benefit of open access?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter