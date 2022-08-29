Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Epic’ Pakistan Floods Show Need for Climate Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A displaced family wades through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, August 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Zahid Hussain Cataclysmic flooding in Pakistan, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rainfall and glacial melting, has killed over 1,000 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes and millions of acres of crops, affecting more than 30 million Pakistanis and causing billions of dollars in damage. Rainfall nationwide has been nearly three times higher than average and in worst-hit areas such as Sindh province, more than…


© Human Rights Watch -


