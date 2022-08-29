Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Wildfires are a Reproductive Justice Issue

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun at the close of a hot summer day in Kansas City, Missouri, August 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Wildfires raged across the United States this summer, devastating communities and threatening reproductive health and justice, highlighting the need for accessible, comprehensive guidance for pregnant people. The US Reproductive Justice framework, created by Black women’s rights activists, advocates for equal access to a healthy and safe environment for all people during pregnancy and while raising children. Research…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What’s going on with the Greenland ice sheet? It's losing ice faster than forecast and now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise
~ Is it important to post election signs in languages other than French in Québec?
~ The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling
~ Why virtue signaling isn't the same as virtue – it actually furthers the partisan divide
~ Workhorses, not show horses: Five ways to promote effective lawmaking in Congress
~ Students perceive themselves as a 'math person' or a 'reading person' early on – and this can impact the choices they make throughout their lives
~ Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone
~ Do humans really need other species?
~ How safe is it to drink rainwater?
~ Nigeria's economy: four priorities the next president must deliver on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter