Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone
By Erika Garcia, Assistant Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences, University of Southern California
Md Mostafijur Rahman, Postdoctoral Scholar and Research Associate in Environmental Health, University of Southern California
Rob Scot McConnell, Professor of Population and Public Health Sciences, University of Southern California
On the morning news, you see the weather forecast is for high heat, and there is an “excessive heat watch” for later in the week. You were hoping the weather would cool down, but yet another heat wave is threatening human health and increasing the chance of wildfires. On top of these warm days and nights, air quality data has been showing unhealthy levels of pollution.
Sound familiar? This scenario is increasingly the new normal in many parts of the world.
High…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 29, 2022