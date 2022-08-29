Tolerance.ca
How safe is it to drink rainwater?

By Ian Cousins, Professor of Contaminant Chemistry, Stockholm University
Bo Sha, PhD Candidate, Stockholm University
Jana H. Johansson, Researcher, Department of Environmental Science, Stockholm University
Martin Scheringer, Senior scientist, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Matthew Salter, Researcher, Department of Environmental Science, Stockholm University
In many parts of the world, including Africa, people rely on rainwater as a source of drinking water, as well as for other household and livelihood uses. One of the reasons is water scarcity – sub-Saharan Africa has the largest number of water-scarce countries in the world.…The Conversation


