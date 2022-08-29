Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID was a setback for indigenous languages: South African lecturers on what went wrong

By Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Share this article
South African indigenous languages are among those at risk of a serious decline due to the increasing use of digital technologies. By some estimates only 5% of the world’s languages are likely to survive online.

As hubs of knowledge generation, South African universities have an essential role in ensuring this does not happen. When democracy came to South Africa in 1994, multilingualism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What’s going on with the Greenland ice sheet? It's losing ice faster than forecast and now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise
~ Is it important to post election signs in languages other than French in Québec?
~ The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling
~ US Wildfires are a Reproductive Justice Issue
~ Why virtue signaling isn't the same as virtue – it actually furthers the partisan divide
~ Workhorses, not show horses: Five ways to promote effective lawmaking in Congress
~ Students perceive themselves as a 'math person' or a 'reading person' early on – and this can impact the choices they make throughout their lives
~ Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone
~ Do humans really need other species?
~ How safe is it to drink rainwater?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter