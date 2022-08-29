Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

​​Towards digital authoritarianism in Nepal: Surveillance, data collection, and online repression

By EngageMedia
Share this article
Nepal government’s COVID-19 response opened the door to various threats to human and digital rights. Nepal must decide on its own path if it envisions a democratic digital ecosystem.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Is Albanese 'Shaqtin' a fool' over the Indigenous Voice to parliament?
~ Reviewing three Nollywood movies that broke the mold
~ Foreign policy and the Albanese government’s first 100 days
~ The Anglican split: why has sexuality become so important to conservative Christians?
~ 'Matter of national destiny': China’s energy crisis sees the world’s top emitter investing in more coal
~ China’s COVID tests carry on despite heatwaves, droughts, power cuts and wildfires
~ Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
~ 'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
~ Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter