Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Albanese 'Shaqtin' a fool' over the Indigenous Voice to parliament?

By Keith Rathbone, Senior Lecturer, Modern European History and Sports History, Macquarie University
Averill Gordon, Senior Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
On Saturday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with former NBA star and current TV personality Shaquille O’Neal in Sydney to enlist the sport star’s support for constitutional recognition for an Indigenous voice. O’Neal voiced his support for changes to the Australian Constitution, but is his voice the right one?



The prime minister claimed O'Neal reached out to him because “he…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


