Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Foreign policy and the Albanese government’s first 100 days

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has just reached 100 days, a time to assess its performance.

Looking at foreign policy, the question is whether there has been continuity or change from the policies of prior governments. The correct answer is usually both.

Commentators will rightly say there has been great continuity on international policy with no revolutionary change in direction. As Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reviewing three Nollywood movies that broke the mold
~ The Anglican split: why has sexuality become so important to conservative Christians?
~ 'Matter of national destiny': China’s energy crisis sees the world’s top emitter investing in more coal
~ China’s COVID tests carry on despite heatwaves, droughts, power cuts and wildfires
~ Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
~ 'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
~ Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
~ Yemen: Houthis Should Urgently Open Taizz Roads
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Deadly Air Pollution Killing Thousands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter