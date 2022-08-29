Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction

By Matthew Hall, Senior Researcher, Environmental Law Initiative and Visiting Scholar, Faculty of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ingrid O'Sullivan, Senior Adviser, Environmental Law Initiative and Visiting Scholar, Victoria University of Wellington, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
New Zealand has no mandatory measures to prevent the bycatch of turtles. This is in stark contrast to Hawai'i, which has reduced its turtle bycatch by 90% using various mitigation measures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


