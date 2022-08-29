Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Should Urgently Open Taizz Roads

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Traffic on a dangerous mountain road that connects Taiz and the southern port of Aden. © 2022 Ahmad al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Houthi forces, also known as Ansar Allah, should immediately open vital roads in and around Taizz, Yemen’s third-largest city, and restore freedom of movement for all civilians to prevent further deterioration of the already grave humanitarian crisis in Taizz, sixteen human rights groups said today. The main roads in and out of the city of Taizz have been closed since 2015 by Houthi forces, severely restricting freedom of movement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


