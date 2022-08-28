Thousands of photos captured by everyday Australians reveal the secrets of our marine life as oceans warm
By Gretta Pecl, Professor, ARC Future Fellow & Director of the Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
Barrett Wolfe, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Curtis Champion, Research Scientist, Southern Cross University
Jan Strugnell, Associate Professor Marine Biology and Aquaculture, James Cook University
Sue-Ann Watson, Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
The photographs show how climate change is disrupting our marine ecosystems – sometimes in ways previously unknown to marine scientists.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 28, 2022