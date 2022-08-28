Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fostering a fear-based environment: Coach behaviour needs to change in high-performance sport

By Alison Doherty, Professor of Sport Management, Western University
Eric MacIntosh, Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, School of Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Shannon Kerwin, Associate Professor in Sport Management, Brock University
Share this article
Sport organizations have repeatedly come under fire with frequent allegations of toxic culture. This leaves sport practitioners with the question, where do we start? Our answer: The coach.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Albanese seeks 'new culture of co-operation' out of summit
~ How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond
~ Talking things out: How institutional transparency could improve animal research
~ The simple reason a viral math equation stumped the internet
~ In Turkey, the arrest of a popular singer prompts debate on the justice system and more
~ Want to get more women to start their own businesses? Here's what it takes
~ South Africa has a plan to make its public service professional. It's time to act on it
~ We've been tracking birds in a small Nigerian forest for 18 years. What we found and why it matters
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arrests to Deter Protest
~ Is education or immigration the answer to our skills shortage? We asked 50 economists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter