Fostering a fear-based environment: Coach behaviour needs to change in high-performance sport
By Alison Doherty, Professor of Sport Management, Western University
Eric MacIntosh, Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, School of Human Kinetics, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Shannon Kerwin, Associate Professor in Sport Management, Brock University
Sport organizations have repeatedly come under fire with frequent allegations of toxic culture. This leaves sport practitioners with the question, where do we start? Our answer: The coach.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 28, 2022