Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has a plan to make its public service professional. It's time to act on it

By Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology
Almost 30 years into democracy, South Africa still hasn’t ensured the jobs of senior public servants are not tied to the tenure of government ministers.The Conversation


