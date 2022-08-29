Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Extending Military Policing Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Hundreds of military troops joined Mexico's national guard on patrol following attacks by criminal groups in Tijuana, August 13, 2022. © 2022 Sipa USA via AP (Washington, DC) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s plan to formalize and indefinitely extend military control of federal law enforcement tasks poses a serious threat to human rights and transparency, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 25, 2022, Interior Secretary Adan Augusto López announced that President López Obrador plans to send legislation to Congress on September 1 that would formally…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China’s COVID tests carry on despite heatwaves, droughts, power cuts and wildfires
~ Get out your glitter and head down the Atlanta Highway – the B-52s are setting out on their final dance party!
~ 'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
~ Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
~ Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
~ Yemen: Houthis Should Urgently Open Taizz Roads
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina: Deadly Air Pollution Killing Thousands
~ NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction
~ A witty memoir of taking on the family farm reckons with Indigenous dispossession and climate change
~ Have we seen the last of $2 petrol for a while?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter