Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Tomato flu' outbreak in India – here's what it really is

By Sarah Pitt, Principal Lecturer, Microbiology and Biomedical Science Practice, Fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science, University of Brighton
Share this article
A “new virus” called tomato flu has been reported in Kerala, India. According to an article in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the first case of this mysterious illness was reported on May 6. There have now been over 80 cases, with the disease spreading to other parts of India.

Most of those infected are children under the age of five, with symptoms including a high temperature,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘He was the best of us': Trinidad & Tobago mourns the loss of veteran radio personality David Elcock
~ Macron en Afrique : un revirement cynique pour réparer les préjudices liés au passé colonial tout en gardant une mainmise sur le continent
~ Plagues of wasps? A scientist explains why you shouldn't panic about rumours of rising populations
~ Extensive algal blooms in England's lakes: here's why
~ Climate change: why tech companies must address emissions caused by streaming and scrolling
~ Will the UK experience blackouts? Three scenarios for this coming winter
~ Iriana also plays roles: Indonesia's first lady diplomacy complements Jokowi's effort as G20 president
~ Some refugees stay in temporary status for up to 26 years – how they still manage to create homes and communities
~ Salman Rushdie wasn't the first novelist to suffer an assassination attempt by someone who hadn't read their book
~ Child poverty estimates point to a record low in 2021 – here's how it could have been even lower
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter