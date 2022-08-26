Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some refugees stay in temporary status for up to 26 years – how they still manage to create homes and communities

By Anita H. Fábos, Professor of International Development, Community, and Environment, Clark University
Cathrine Brun, Deputy Director for Research, Centre for Lebanese Studies at Lebanese American University
Share this article
More than 6.5 million Ukrainian war refugees are now scattered across Europe and North America, most with temporary emergency residency allowing them to stay in host countries for one to three years.

But roughly half a year into Russia’s full-scale invasion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iriana also plays roles: Indonesia's first lady diplomacy complements Jokowi's effort as G20 president
~ Salman Rushdie wasn't the first novelist to suffer an assassination attempt by someone who hadn't read their book
~ Child poverty estimates point to a record low in 2021 – here's how it could have been even lower
~ Imperiled Ukrainian nuclear power plant has the world on edge – a safety expert explains what could go wrong
~ The US lacks adequate education around puberty and menstruation for young people – an expert on menstrual health explains
~ A £15 national minimum wage won't tackle the cost of living crisis — an economist explains why
~ Why clean, affordable water should not be in the hands of private companies targeting profit – new research
~ Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Looking at the roles of Luhut, Rini Soemarno and Ridwan Kamil in securing China-Indonesia relationship
~ Festivals must do more to address sexual violence
~ London 2012 Paralympics was not a gamechanger for disabled people's sports participation – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter