Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child poverty estimates point to a record low in 2021 – here's how it could have been even lower

By Steven Pressman, Adjunct Professor of Economics, The New School
Robert H. Scott III, Professor, Dept. of Economics, Finance & Real Estate, Monmouth University
Share this article
A tax credit expansion played a bit role in child poverty reduction. But the government’s failure to reach all eligible Americans meant many families never got that temporary benefit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iriana also plays roles: Indonesia's first lady diplomacy complements Jokowi's effort as G20 president
~ Some refugees stay in temporary status for up to 26 years – how they still manage to create homes and communities
~ Salman Rushdie wasn't the first novelist to suffer an assassination attempt by someone who hadn't read their book
~ Imperiled Ukrainian nuclear power plant has the world on edge – a safety expert explains what could go wrong
~ The US lacks adequate education around puberty and menstruation for young people – an expert on menstrual health explains
~ A £15 national minimum wage won't tackle the cost of living crisis — an economist explains why
~ Why clean, affordable water should not be in the hands of private companies targeting profit – new research
~ Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Looking at the roles of Luhut, Rini Soemarno and Ridwan Kamil in securing China-Indonesia relationship
~ Festivals must do more to address sexual violence
~ London 2012 Paralympics was not a gamechanger for disabled people's sports participation – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter