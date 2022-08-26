Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unintended, but not unanticipated: coercive control laws will disadvantage First Nations women

By Emma Buxton-Namisnyk, Lecturer, School of Law, Society and Criminology, UNSW Sydney
Althea Gibson, Research Associate, UNSW Sydney
Peta MacGillivray, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Both NSW and Queensland have committed to criminalise coercive control. This has the potential to disproportionately impact First Nations people who often can’t report to police safely.The Conversation


© The Conversation


