Unintended, but not unanticipated: coercive control laws will disadvantage First Nations women
By Emma Buxton-Namisnyk, Lecturer, School of Law, Society and Criminology, UNSW Sydney
Althea Gibson, Research Associate, UNSW Sydney
Peta MacGillivray, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Both NSW and Queensland have committed to criminalise coercive control. This has the potential to disproportionately impact First Nations people who often can’t report to police safely.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 26, 2022