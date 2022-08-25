Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s New Oil and Gas Approvals Show ‘Climate Wars’ Aren’t Over

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the Pacific Island Leaders Forum, where he declared a climate emergency along with other Pacific leaders, July 13, 2022. © 2022 Joe Armao/Pool Photo via AP The new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been working hard to convince the world that Australia will now take climate action seriously, after the nation spent nearly a decade as an international climate pariah under the previous government. On election night in May, Albanese pledged to end divisive political “climate wars” and make Australia a “renewable…


