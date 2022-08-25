Tolerance.ca
The survival of the endangered monarch butterfly depends on conservation beyond borders

By Columba González-Duarte, Assistant Professor, Sociology & Anthropology, Mount Saint Vincent University
The iconic North American monarch butterfly Danaus plexippus plexippus was recently listed in the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species, signalling that its ongoing decline could lead to extinction. The compounding effects of habitat degradation, insufficient food and water and climate change have led to these dwindling numbers.

This tiny, almost weightless, butterfly can travel thousands of kilometres across natural and human-made borders with ease. It can survive harsh weather during its long-distance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


