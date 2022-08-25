If productivity was the magical fix some claim, we wouldn't need a jobs summit
By Jim Stanford, Economist and Director, Centre for Future Work, Australia Institute; Honorary Professor of Political Economy, University of Sydney
This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here.
The Treasury issues paper published in the lead-up to the Albanese government’s Jobs and Skills Summit runs to 11 pages of text. It mentions productivity 21 times.
It’s a safe bet that increasing productivity – put simply, looking at how Australia’s…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 25, 2022