Madness, miscarriages and incest: as in House of the Dragon, real-life royal families have seen it all throughout history
By Kristie Patricia Flannery, Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
Sarah Bendall, Research Fellow, Gender and Women's History Research Centre, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
House of the Dragon chronicles the fall of the Targaryen dynasty some two centuries before life on the continent of Westeros is upended by war and a mini ice age – the events dramatised in HBO’s Game of Thrones.
The new series’ first episode powerfully suggests that political instability and dynastic decline begin with disease and health crises.
The ruling Targaryen King Viserys I suffers from a large and painful puss-filled open wound on his back. He dismisses this injury as a minor one he sustained from sitting on the famous Iron Throne forged with the swords of the…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 25, 2022