Human Rights Observatory

A former journalist recalls Ukraine's 1991 vote for independence — and how its resilience endures

By Marta Dyczok, Associate Professor of History and Political Science, Specializing in Ukraine, Western University
Aug. 24, 2022 marked both the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union and the six-month mark of war. As they have for more than three decades, Ukrainians showed resilience.The Conversation


© The Conversation


