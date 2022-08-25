Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad is making a huge effort to find peace: Chadians aren't convinced it will work

By Helga Dickow, Senior Researcher at the Arnold Bergstraesser Institut, Freiburg Germany, University of Freiburg
Chad’s ongoing national inclusive dialogue appears great on paper but there are serious gaps and little hope for peace and democracy.The Conversation


