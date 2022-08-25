Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women refugees fleeing violence seek safety in South Africa: but they don't find it

By Jane Freedman, Professeur de sociologie, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Marcia Victoria Mutambara, Research fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Tamaryn Crankshaw, Programme Leader, Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD), University of KwaZulu-Natal
When I ran away from home there was no safety, and when I came to South Africa there is no safety; it’s also happening here.

These are the words of a 20-year-old Burundian woman who fled her home country to seek asylum in South Africa. Her experience – which she told us about in our research on women asylum seekers and refugees in South Africa – is, sadly, not unique. Many women who flee violence in the hope of finding safety and protection in South Africa…The Conversation


