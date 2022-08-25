Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What the High Court decision on filming animals in farms and abattoirs really means

By Danielle Ireland-Piper, Associate Professor of Constitutional and International Law, Bond University
What do farm animals have to do with the Australian Constitution?

Should the public know what happens in abattoirs and farms? Do we have the right to publish footage of what happens to animals in slaughterhouses? Should governments be able to make laws criminalising it? How do we best protect the privacy of farmers and prevent trespass?

The High Court considered these issues in Farm Transparency v New South Wales, handing down its judgment this month. This case concerned sections 11 and 12 of the…The Conversation


