Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden has broken its neutrality convention and sided with Ukraine. Does this matter?

By John McKay, Honorary Professor in Development Studies, Deakin University
Share this article
The decision is understandable, but it’s not without costs, both for Sweden and the wider world, especially in the longer term.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alhassan Alidu is uplifting the Moore language by bringing it online
~ Spare a thought for air-conditioning repair people. As the planet warms, they're really up against it
~ What the High Court decision on filming animals in farms and abattoirs really means
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Littleproud on charting his course in opposition
~ Not all of us have access to safe drinking water. This clever rainwater collector can change that
~ Hunger is increasing worldwide but women bear the brunt of food insecurity
~ With the death of a Kiwi fighter in Ukraine, should the government make it harder for volunteers to go?
~ Empty mollusc shells hold the story of evolution, even for extinct species. Now we can decode it
~ Does a sibling’s gender influence our own personality? A major new study answers an age-old question
~ 'Oh well, wine o’clock': what midlife women told us about drinking – and why it's so hard to stop
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter