Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the death of a Kiwi fighter in Ukraine, should the government make it harder for volunteers to go?

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
New Zealanders fighting in Ukraine are facing significant risks, with no official support from the government. The fighters’ motives may be noble but are they muddying the waters?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


