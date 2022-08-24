Women in the Labor party are leading the way in increasing Indigenous representation
By Michelle Evans, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Duncan McDonnell, Professor, School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University
A record 11 Indigenous representatives are now in federal parliament, most of them women. But despite the improvement in representation, research tells us their road ahead won’t be an easy one.
- Wednesday, August 24, 2022