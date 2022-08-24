The 'city' is becoming increasingly digital, forcing us to rethink its role in life and work
By Alexia Maddox, Research Fellow, Blockchain Innovation Hub, RMIT, RMIT University
Jacinthe Flore, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
A survey of more than 2,000 people as Melbourne reopened after COVID lockdowns shows the pandemic and digital technology have made the city less a place of work, more a place to visit now and then.
