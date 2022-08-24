Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What can unions and the Albanese government offer each other at the jobs summit?

By David Peetz, Professor Emeritus, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Share this article
Economic conditions today are very different from those that informed Bob Hawke’s 1983 summit – and that will affect what unions and the government can get from each other at the 2022 summit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The UK is facing an energy bills crisis, and no major party is prepared for it
~ The 'city' is becoming increasingly digital, forcing us to rethink its role in life and work
~ QAGOMA's Embodied Knowledge is an energetic and inclusive celebration of contemporary Queensland art
~ The book that changed me: how Augustine's Confessions has travelled with me for decades, bringing meaning and insight
~ It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption
~ Overseas recruitment won't solve Australia's aged care worker crisis
~ Many jobs summit ideas for lifting wages don't make sense – upskilling does
~ Student loan forgiveness – experts on banking, public spending and education policy look at the impact of Biden's plan
~ Got allergies? You could be at lower risk of catching COVID
~ Breakthrough shows humans were already standing on their own two feet 7 million years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter