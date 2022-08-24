Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our atom-moving laser sculpts matter into weird new shapes – new research

By Grant Henderson, PhD candidate in Physics, University of Strathclyde
Alison Yao, Senior Lecturer of Physics, University of Strathclyde
Getting atoms to do what you want isn’t easy – but it’s at the heart of a lot of groundbreaking research in physics.

Creating and controlling the behaviour of new forms of matter is of particular interest, and an active area of research. Our new study, published in Physical Review Letters, has uncovered a brand new way of sculpting ultra-cold atoms into different shapes using laser light.

Ultracold atoms, cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (-273°C), are of great…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


