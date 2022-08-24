Tolerance.ca
Cataracts: we're working on eye drops to treat them so people don't need surgery

By Barbara Pierscionek, Professor and Deputy Dean, Research and Innovation, Anglia Ruskin University
Many years ago, I began my PhD with the firm resolve of finding a cure for cataracts – not in several years or decades, but within the duration of my PhD. Such was my enthusiasm and naivety. Decades later, though, that dream looks as if it might come true.

Cataracts are the result of a buildup of broken protein fragments within the eye lens. This buildup and clumping together of protein fragments severely reduce the transmission of light to the retina – making things appear blurry or misty. It is the cause of around 43%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


