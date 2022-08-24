Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

YouTube: how a team of scientists worked to inoculate a million users against misinformation

By Jon Roozenbeek, Postdoctoral Fellow, Psychology, University of Cambridge
Sander van der Linden, Professor of Social Psychology in Society and Director, Cambridge Social Decision-Making Lab, University of Cambridge
Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
The study is the largest of its kind. Researchers hope it could be a breakthrough in the fight against misinformation.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


