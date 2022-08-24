Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African citrus: new EU rules are unjust and punitive

By Simon Roberts, Professor of Economics and Lead Researcher, Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, UJ, University of Johannesburg
Antonio Andreoni, Professor of Development Economics, Department of Economics, SOAS University of London and Visiting Associate Professor, SARChI Industrial Development, University of Johannesburg
Shingie Chisoro, Senior Researcher, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
In mid-July 2022 the European Union imposed new restrictions on South African citrus imports. The new phytosanitary requirements were meant to address False Codling Moth, a citrus pest that is native to South Africa and for which there is zero tolerance in the EU.

The new regulations are a major blow to South Africa’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to solve nonprofit organisations’ ‘work-for-free’ dilemma?
~ A mother confesses to killing her child in Trinidad & Tobago, prompting discussion on violence, depression, poverty and mental health
~ Ukraine war: six months on the only way to resume negotiations is to increase cost to Russia
~ Conservatives and liberals are equally likely to fund local causes, but liberals are more apt to also donate to national and global groups – new research
~ Human nature can steer people away from new things – and that can blind them to novel threats
~ Misinformation is a common thread between the COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS pandemics – with deadly consequences
~ Diet can influence mood, behavior and more – a neuroscientist explains
~ Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal
~ Criminal barrister strike is no surprise – their pay can start at less than minimum wage
~ Free movement in West Africa: the culture of mobility still matters despite challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter